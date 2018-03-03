NOTICE: Winter storm targets Chippewa Valley

After melting most of our snow with the springlike temperatures over the past week, a winter storm is developing over the northern plains. A WINTER STORM WATCH is in effect for all of western Wisconsin for Monday morning through Tuesday morning.

Stormtracker 18 Meteorologists expect light rain and mix Sunday to transition to snow early Monday morning. Road conditions will deteriorate quickly, and the large, wet snowflakes will be blown by strong winds, causing very low visibility. Travel will be difficult at best Monday, if not dangerous, especially Monday afternoon and evening.

Timing and Precip Types: A winter storm will approach Sunday, though any precipitation will be light Sunday, in the form of snow or sleet/rain mix. For the afternoon, some drizzle or light rain/mix is possible. Precipitation becomes more likely Sunday night, with rain and mix quickly changing over to snow by Monday morning, except places closer to the Mississippi River southwest of Eau Claire. Scattered snow showers will continue through Monday morning, with heavy snow for the afternoon. Some rain may mix in during Monday afternoon, which could lower snow totals, but will not affect road conditions as they will become poor no matter the precip type.

Totals: This is a very tough storm to pinpoint snow totals for several reasons. First, the timing of the changeover to snow Monday morning will have an impact, with large impacts in snow totals if any rain or sleet mixes in Monday afternoon, which will cause the heaviest snow totals where it stays all snow. A preliminary snow forecast calls for several inches of accumulation, with the potential for high totals. Generally, 3 to 7 inches will fall across western Wisconsin with the potential for 6-10" where both snow starts early Monday morning with no afternoon mix. Refer to the map for more details, but understand that this complex system offers lower than average forecaster confidence.

Winds: Strong wind speeds are expected throughout this event, with the highest speeds Monday afternoon when sustained winds of 15 to 30 mph is expected, and gusts could top out near 40 mph. This will cause the large falling flakes to blow around, greatly reducing visibility.

Travel impacts: Isolated slippery spots could develop Sunday with any mixed precipitation or snow, but roads will quickly deteriorate Monday whether there is more wintry mix or snow. In addition, the strong winds will cause blowing and drifting of snow on the ground to blow back over plowed roads, meaning plows will have the odds against them in keeping main roads fair. Snow that is still falling will blow around as well, making visibility very low, near zero at times with white-out conditions expected. Travel will be difficult at best Monday, and by Monday afternoon it will likely become dangerous.

Your Stormtracker 18 Weather team will keep you updated with the latest information on air, at the WQOW.com weather page, and through the free WQOW weather app for Apple and Android.

