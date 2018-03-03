UPDATE: Heaviest snow and biggest travel impacts expected on Monday evening and night

Wind gusts of 40 mph are likely on Monday, followed by wind gusts up to 30 mph Monday night.

NOTE: Travel impacts could be higher than forecast due to changing weather conditions, differing road surfaces, and other factors. If travel is not necessary on Monday evening and night, stay home.

An intense surface low will push through the Midwest on Monday and Tuesday, producing snow, sleet, and rain. The highest snow totals will be in the north central United States, including North Dakota, South Dakota, and parts of Minnesota. Several inches of snow are expected in far western Wisconsin.

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning for Barron, Buffalo, Dunn, Pepin, Pierce, Polk, and St. Croix Counties until 6 a.m. Tuesday. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect from 3 p.m. Monday until 12 p.m. Tuesday for Chippewa, Clark, Eau Claire, Jackson, Rusk, Taylor and Trempealeau Counties.

Stormtracker 18 meteorologists say scattered snow, sleet, and rain showers will pass through west central Wisconsin before 3 p.m. Monday. Minor accumulations are expected, and most roads will be okay. After 3 p.m. Monday, a wide band of snow with embedded clusters of sleet and rain will approach from the west. Near supper time, 5 to 6 p.m., and afterward, expect steady and heavier snow. At times, roads will be snow-covered with low visibility. The snow will become scattered on Tuesday, eventually tapering off.

Totals: Monday through Tuesday, totals of 2 to 5 inches possible in the Eau Claire and Chippewa Falls area, and generally east of highway 53. West of highway 53, totals of 4 to 7 inches are possible. The highest amounts will be in far western Wisconsin, near the St. Croix River.

Winds: Strong wind speeds are expected throughout this event with gusts up to 40 mph. This will produce areas of low visibility. In addition, the wind will push around vehicles on the roads.

Travel impacts: Road conditions will quickly deteriorate late Monday afternoon, as the wide band of snow sets into the area. On Monday evening and part of Monday night, many roads will be snow-covered at times with low visibility. Expect slippery roads on Tuesday morning with conditions gradually improving. Of course, plan ahead and prepare for delays. It travel is not necessary on Monday evening, stay home.

