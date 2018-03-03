Worker trapped inside trench at Madison construction site

Madison (WKOW) -- One person was taken to the hospital after being pulled from a trench Saturday at a Madison construction site.

A news release by the Madison Fire Department says responders arrived at the site in the 700 block of West Dayton Street a little after 3:30 p.m. to find the worker stuck inside a skid loader. The MFD's Heavy Urban Rescue Team was called in to help to get the person out, which happened about an hour later. The patient was immediately taken to the hospital. No information was available on their condition.

At the same time, the responders also worked to stabilize the area around the trench to avoid a cave in and additionally had to clear the area of diesel fuel that had begun to leak from the skid loader.

The Heavy Urban Rescue Team also use excavators and heavy chains to pull the skid loader out of the ditch.