Firefighters in southern WI use warmup for ice rescue training

Oregon, WI (WKOW) -- As the weather warmed in southern Wisconsin, Oregon and Brooklyn firefighters got some extra practice in ice and open water rescues.

The teams put rescuers on the ice on a pond in Oregon to see just how unsafe it is in these conditions. Officials say the rain and warmer temperatures can make it dangerous to be out on ice.

"The larger lakes are probably going to have some thinner ice in the middle and things of that nature, but what we're seeing right now in a lot of our retention ponds and our small man-made lakes is that the ice has already retracted from the side and it's open water around the edges," said Chief Glenn Linzmeier, with Oregon Fire Department.

Rescuers practiced how to self rescue and how to rescue multiple victims. The ice on the retention pond was only about two inches thick, so it didn't take much for people to fall through.