Crash on Highway 14 near La Crosse puts semi in water

La Crescent, MN (WXOW) -- A crash between a semi and car caused the semi cab to end up in the water.

The incident happened just before 3 p.m. this afternoon on Highway 14 between La Crosse and La Crescent, Minnesota.

News 19 crews saw at least one person from the involved semi taken away by Tri-State ambulance.

An off duty officer witnessed the accident as it happened, telling News 19 that the involved car was traveling east bound in the west bound lanes. That was when the car and a west bound semi truck collided.

Right now, there is no official word on the severity of injuries or what caused the accident.