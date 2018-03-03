Children's Miracle Network scores at cornhole tournament

La Crosse (WXOW) -- Whether you know it as bag toss or corn hole you have probably played the game before but on Saturday people play to benefit some of the heroes in our community.

Coulee Region Cornhole's tenth "Ace In The Hole" Cornhole Tournament features some friendly competition with the classic game.

Proceeds from the event benefit Children's Miracle Network, helping to take a little of the burden off the shoulders of their heroes.

"We want them to get home and be kids, getting yelled at by mom and dad, picking on their brothers and sisters that is our ultimate goal. If we are able to help those kids or the families with meal tickets, with travel vouchers, big machines, whatever it is no matter how big or how small," Michael Taggert of Coulee Region Cornhole elaborates.

The next Coulee Region Cornhole Tournament will be the Wisconsin Ryder Cup Championships on April 6 and 7 at the Moose Lodge in La Crosse.