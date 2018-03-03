Anglers share passion at Wisconsin Musky Expo - WQOW TV: Eau Claire, WI NEWS18 News, Weather, and Sports

Anglers share passion at Wisconsin Musky Expo

Posted:

Rothschild, WI (WAOW) -- Thousands of musky anglers shared their passion for fishing in Rothschild Saturday. 

More than 120 vendors packed the Central Wisconsin Expo Center for the annual Wisconsin Musky Expo.

Organizers said there's a special thrill that comes with reeling one of these fish in. 

"Its supposed to be the fish of ten thousand caste, its a mythical creature I we will say.," said Mike Etzel, a promoter for the Wisconsin Musky Expo. "It's the meanest fish in the water and one of the hardest to catch."

The event lasts until 3:30 p.m. Sunday. 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WQOW
5545 Highway 93, Eau Claire, WI 54701
(715) 835-1881
News Tips: (715)-831-1824 or news@wqow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WQOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.