3/5: Driving Miss Daisy

Chippewa Valley (CVTG) - The Chippewa Valley Theatre Guild is putting on the Pulitzer Pize-winning play, Driving Miss Daisy.

Sharp-tongued, Southern widow Daisy Werthan is informed by her son that she must rely on a chauffeur. He hires a thoughtful, unemployed black man, whom Daisy regards with disdain. Over the span of twenty years, the two grow close and dependent on each other in this entertaining drama!

Made into a popular motion picture starring Jessica Tandy, Morgan Freeman and Dan Aykroyd, Driving Miss Daisy is a warm-hearted, humorous story of unlikely friendships. See Driving Miss Daisy, March 8th through the 11th and 15th through the 18th at the Grand Theatre. For tickets, call 715-832-7529 or buy on-line at cvtg.org.

7:30pm: March 8-10, 15-17 1:30pm: March 11 & 18 The Grand Theatre

Adults/Seniors $23 Students $10

Tickets online at cvtg.org or call 715-832-7529.

