MUST SEE: Rare sight captured

Northern Michigan (CNN) - Photographers are flocking to Northern Michigan to capture a rare sight, and the resulting images are cool as ice.

The straits of Mackinac are piled up with rare blue ice thanks to a recent wind storm. It's a phenomenon normally only seen in glaciers. The ice isn't really blue, it gets its otherworldly glow because it doesn't have bubbles in it. That allows it to easily reflect the blue part of the white light.