New agreement guarantees UWEC admission to CVTC transfers

Eau Claire (WQOW) - The University of Wisconsin Eau Claire will now guarantee admission to students earning a liberal arts associate degree at Chippewa Valley Technical School beginning in fall 2018.

“The agreement guarantees a seamless transition for CVTC liberal arts students who plan to pursue a bachelor’s degree at UW-Eau Claire,” said Dr. Michael Carney, associate vice chancellor for Academic Affairs at UW-Eau Claire. “It ensures that CVTC students who plan to transfer to UW-Eau Claire can access resources on our campus sooner, helping them stay on track and graduate on time.”

CVTC liberal art students can apply for guaranteed admission to UWEC during their first year at CVTC. However, CVTC students must meet academic grade requirements to be eligible to transfer to UWEC.

“CVTC has long had a great working relationship with our neighbors at UW-Eau Claire, and this agreement strengthens that relationship,” said Dr. Julie Furst-Bowe, CVTC vice president of instruction. “CVTC and UW-Eau Claire share a commitment to student success, and by working directly with our students early, the university helps ensure the success students achieve at CVTC continues during the next stage of their educational journey.”