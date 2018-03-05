Gas consumption goes down in 2017 for first time in 5 years

(CNN) - A new report from Bloomberg found Americans consumed less gasoline in 2017 for the first time in five years.
It was a small decrease, just .0006 percent when compared to the year before.
The report noted demand fell amid stronger prices, and also because undocumented immigrants began driving less after President Trump took office fearing apprehension by immigration officers.
Rising oil prices also contributed to the lower demand, however, the Energy Information Administration predicted demand will rise again this year.
