UPDATE: Man killed in Chippewa County crash Monday morning identified

Chippewa County (WQOW) - One person is dead after he pulled out in front of a semi, and was struck, on Hwy. 29 Monday morning.

According to the Chippewa County Sheriff's Department, it happened just before 8:00 a.m. Officials say David Creaser, 56, from Elk Mound was on 50th Street trying to cross Hwy. 29 when he pulled out in front of a semi in the Town of Wheaton. The driver of the pickup truck was killed. The 53-year-old semi driver from Rio, Wisconsin was not hurt.

The name of the man killed, along with the name of the driver of the semi will be released after families have been notified.