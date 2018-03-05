Wisconsin Sport Show set for March 16-18

Eau Claire (WQOW) - Spring is right around the corner, meaning most of us are itching to get back outside to enjoy the great outdoors.

With spring, also means the Wisconsin Sport Show taking place this year from March 16-18 at the Chippewa Valley Expo Center in Eau Claire.

The 9th annual event will feature more than 150 exhibits, thousands of dollars in door prizes and seminars to fit all of your interests.

Admission is free for kids 11 and younger, $7 in advance for adults or $9 at the door.

