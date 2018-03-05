Fleet Farm sends out first shipment from new Chippewa Falls distribution center

Chippewa Falls (WQOW) -- The first fleet of trucks full of merchandise have rolled out of Chippewa Falls' new Fleet Farm distribution center.



Ten trucks were slated to hit the road Monday, shipping goods to as many as 37 stores across the Midwest.



By the time the distribution center is fully operational, which store officials hope is by the end of the year, it'll bring 325 jobs to the valley. Right now, about 100 people are working there.



Everyone is excited to start sending their products out to eager customers.



"This has been a year coming," said Rich Tannenbaum, the chief supply chain officer with Mills Fleet Farm. "The project's gone exceptionally well. I couldn't be more proud of the team and all the cooperation from the county, economic development and the city of Chippewa Falls."



As for the Fleet Farm retail store going up in Eau Claire, officials told News 18 construction is still on track. The store is set to open to the public this fall.