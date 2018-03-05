Poll: Those in Chippewa Valley not sure Foxconn will benefit them

(WQOW) - The latest Marquette poll shows Wisconsinites have mixed opinions on some hot topics across the state.

One element explored in the latest Marquette poll is the Foxconn deal. Just 38 percent of respondents believe the deal with the Taiwanese company will be worth the money it took to lure them here. The poll shows that 49 percent of respondents believe the state is paying more than it should.

However, most agree the plant in Racine County will help Wisconsin's economy, but not everyone is sold the economic impact will be felt state-wide. When asked if Foxconn would benefit their region, 74 percent of those here in northwest Wisconsin said they do no believe it would.

Overall, Wisconsinites' confidence that the Robert Mueller investigation will be fair, and impartial, has grown since June. 45 percent of those surveyed said they were confident the investigation is above board, 23 percent responded they had no confidence in the investigation. However, only 55 percent of those who responded were very, or somewhat, concerned about possible Russian attempts to meddle in the election. Twenty-six percent were not concerned at all.

As expected, the results were split based on party. That was the same with confidence in the president - 89 percent of Democrats disapprove of the job the president has done. Republicans were reversed, at 89 percent confidence. Overall, 43 percent approve and 50 percent disapprove.

The poll also gave us a glimpse into the gubernatorial election. Governor Walker's approval rating remained roughly the same with 47 percent approving of the job he's done.

Meanwhile, most who responded to the poll said they still need to know more about the Democrats running for governor.

