Strong winds in the Chippewa Valley damage shingles

Eau Claire (WQOW) -- A winter storm made its way into western Wisconsin on Monday, but snow wasn't the only thing people in the Chippewa Valley had to worry about. Strong gusts of winds also did some damage.



Stormtracker News 18 meteorologist LeAnn Lombardo said gusts got up to 35 miles per hour Monday. That's why homeowners should be aware of what those strong gusts can do to their roofs.



News 18 spoke with Mike Winsand, the director of sales for Weather-Safe Restoration. He said on Monday the company got more than a dozen calls about loose shingles.



"Your shingles are cold, they're already kind of brittle, they haven't warmed up yet," Winsad said. "The tar and the glue that's sticking them together is very brittle and it's just not sticky. It's not warm enough to stick the shingles together, so the singles are going to be really easy to pull up by the wind."



Winsand also said the strong wind we saw on Monday will do damage to most roofs. If you think damages have been done to your shingles, you can call your local roofing repair company for an inspection.