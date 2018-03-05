Shell Lake man charged after undercover sex sting

Barron County (WQOW) - A Shell Lake man is charged in Barron County with three felonies after police said he fell for an undercover sting.

Shayne Trudelle, 42, is charged with using a computer to facilitate a sex crime, child enticement, possession of methamphetamine and carrying a concealed weapon.

According to the criminal complaint, Trudelle thought he was communicating with a 15-year-old boy when he asked if they could meet up to fool around. When he was arrested, police found a gun in his Jeep, as well as a syringe and a gem bag containing a crystalline substance. Two small bags of methamphetamine were also found during a search of his clothing.

If convicted on all charges, Trudelle could spend nearly 70 years behind bars.