Shell Lake man charged after undercover sex sting

By Kristen Shill, Executive Producer
Barron County (WQOW) - A Shell Lake man is charged in Barron County with three felonies after police said he fell for an undercover sting. 

Shayne Trudelle, 42, is charged with using a computer to facilitate a sex crime, child enticement, possession of methamphetamine and carrying a concealed weapon. 

According to the criminal complaint, Trudelle thought he was communicating with a 15-year-old boy when he asked if they could meet up to fool around. When he was arrested, police found a gun in his Jeep, as well as a syringe and a gem bag containing a crystalline substance. Two small bags of methamphetamine were also found during a search of his clothing. 

If convicted on all charges, Trudelle could spend nearly 70 years behind bars. 

