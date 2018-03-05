Eau Claire School Board approves culinary lab upgrades at North, Memorial

Eau Claire (WQOW) -- The Eau Claire School Board voted Monday to upgrade culinary labs at Eau Claire North and Eau Claire Memorial high schools.



The board approved $649,200 to be added to the capital improvements budget, with another $126,370 deferred to the 2019-2020 budget. That money would be used to cover equipment upgrades. The approved measure comes after the board asked those proposing the upgrades, to lower the costs of the project. The approved measure represents a 10% cut from the original construction budget.



The district said the culinary programs are vital to help students be better equipped for the next step in their education or career.