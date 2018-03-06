MUST SEE: Toddler mesmerized by Michelle Obama painting - WQOW TV: Eau Claire, WI NEWS18 News, Weather, and Sports

MUST SEE: Toddler mesmerized by Michelle Obama painting

Posted:
By Bridget Curran, Daybreak Anchor
National Portrait Gallery (CNN) - Photos of a toddler mesmerized by a portrait of the former first lady are going viral.

The pictures were taken at the National Portrait Gallery by a visitor from North Carolina. They show two year old Parker Curry looking at Michelle Obama. Parker's mother said she was so amazed, she wouldn't even turn around for a picture. 

