MUST SEE: Toddler mesmerized by Michelle Obama painting

National Portrait Gallery (CNN) - Photos of a toddler mesmerized by a portrait of the former first lady are going viral.
The pictures were taken at the National Portrait Gallery by a visitor from North Carolina. They show two year old Parker Curry looking at Michelle Obama. Parker's mother said she was so amazed, she wouldn't even turn around for a picture.
