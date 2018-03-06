One person killed in Chippewa County crash - WQOW TV: Eau Claire, WI NEWS18 News, Weather, and Sports

One person killed in Chippewa County crash

By Clint Berge, Social Media and Digital Content Manager
Chippewa County (WQOW) - One person was killed after a head-on crash Monday evening in Chippewa County. 

According to Chippewa County Sheriff Jim Kowalczyk, two cars were traveling on County Hwy. F in the town of Wheaton when they hit head-on going around a corner shortly after 6 p.m.

Michael Maresh, 68, was killed in the crash. The other driver, Matthew Scheidler, 21, was not hurt.

Alcohol does not appear to be a factor in the crash, which remains under investigation. 

