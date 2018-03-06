850 new words and definitions added to the dictionary

(CNN) - Dumpster fire, cryptocurrency and mansplain are among the more than 850 words and definitions added to the Merriam-Webster dictionary.

A few words needed updated definitions, including "dumpster fire" (a disaster), "bandwidth" (referring to emotional or mental capacity) and "unicorn" (a startup valued at 1 billion dollars or more.)

Bitcoin lovers will recognize "cyrptocurreny." It refers to any form of currency that only exists digitally.

You might have heard of mansplain, defined as explaining something to a woman in a condescending way.

Thanks to our texting culture, let's not forget these two doozies - mm-hmm and ooh.

Merriam-Webster said the new additions are reflective of English being "a vibrant living language."