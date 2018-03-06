Eau Claire Farm Show underway

Eau Claire (WQOW) - The 55th annual Eau Claire Farm Show kicked off Tuesday.

Hosted by North Country Enterprises, it's being held at the Chippewa Valley Expo Center. It features over 130 vendors showcasing the nation's top manufacturing products ranging from seeds to heavy machinery, and over 300 company representatives to answer questions for the coming planting season.

New this year, HSHS St. Joseph's and Sacred Heart Hospitals will be providing a free health clinic answering questions about cancer services, audiology and more.

Also in attendance, the Eau Claire City-County Health Department will be providing information about immunizations, radon test kits and water sampling.

This year, 8,000 people are expected to attend.

It runs from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday. Admission is free.