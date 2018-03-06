Threatening email sent to Menomonie elementary school

Menomonie (WQOW) - A threatening email was sent to a teacher at Oaklawn Elementary School Tuesday morning, according to the Menomonie School District and the Menomonie Police Department.

The anonymous email stated: "I'm coming to your school today to kill everyone in your school because they are all jerks."

Menomonie police were contacted and security measures were put in place.

Police said even though there is nothing that would indicate the threat is credible, officers stayed at the school for the remainder of the day Tuesday.

The incident remains under investigation by the Menomonie Police Department. Anyone with information is asked to contact them at 715-232-2198.

You can also submit anonymous tips through the Dunn County Crime Stoppers at dunncocrimestoppers.com.

Here is a letter sent to parents in the district.