Postal carriers injured by unshoveled sidewalks in the Chippewa Valley

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - If you want your mail, you might want to start shoveling your sidewalks and steps.

Jason Brain, the postmaster in Eau Claire, said if it's a safety hazard for the postal carriers to deliver your mail due to icy sidewalks and snow not shoveled, they will hold the mail at the post office.



Brain said when sidewalks and steps aren't shoveled, accidents happen.

"So far this year we've had four slip, trip and falls due to icy sidewalks and snowy sidewalks," Brain said. "People falling down and hitting their heads and hurting their arms and legs, so to get it down to the bare sidewalk and clear for them to not slip and fall is definitely the best."

Brain said these accidents can cause postal carriers to be out of work for a few days. He said for people who have mailboxes on the side of the road, there should be at least 10 feet of the snow cleared by the mailbox.