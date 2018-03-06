Ditch the snow for somewhere tropical this spring break

(WQOW) - If you're sick of seeing the snow, it might not be too late to book somewhere tropical for spring break.

Haley Swope, a travel consultant at Higgins Travel Agency in Eau Claire, said with the weather so cold, many people are booking their spring break vacation in Florida, the Dominican and the Caribbean.



Swope said although these places are the most common, she said this year she's seen more customers get out of their comfort zone and try more tropical destinations.

"I think once you travel a little bit and you start to see that it's not that hard, you can go to some of these more exotic places," Swope said. "Like, Belize is another really popular up-and-coming destination, something like that where it's a little bit more rustic and a little bit more adventurous, not just a beach vacation."

Swope said it's best to book your spring break vacation six months in advance so you can get the lowest price.



She said if you decide to book your destination somewhere out of the country, you should consult with your doctor to make sure you are up to date with all of the shots you may need.