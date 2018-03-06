Two Dems vying for Wisconsin's 91st Assembly seat make a stop at News 18

Eau Claire (WQOW) - There are now two Democrats vying to represent Wisconsin's 91st Assembly District.



The incumbent, Rep. Dana Wachs, is not seeking re-election as he campaigns for governor.



Monday, UW-Stout politics professor Rich Postlewaite announced he's campaigning for the seat, and last week Jodi Emerson of Fierce Freedom filed her paperwork.



Emerson has years of experience crafting legislation, but she said frustration with the political process spurred her run.



"There's been one policy in particular that I've been working on for five years and it didn't go through again this year, and to be honest I just got really frustrated with it," Emerson said. "If I can't do it from the outside, maybe I'll have better luck running from the inside."



Postlewaite has been involved in politics since 1992, and has most recently been teaching political science at UW-Stout. He said his experience will set him apart.

"I thought I could take some of the skills that I've learned while negotiating contracts, when I was a business agent, or keeping up and abreast with the political scene and economic scene in the state of Wisconsin, hoping that with the experience that I have, I could bring that to the state legislature," Postlewaite said.

As of the end of February, one Republican, Bill Ingram, has filed paperwork to run.

The partisan primary is August 14 and the general election is November 6.

