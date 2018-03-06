ECASD school board candidates discuss school security in forum Tuesday

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Eau Claire Area School Board candidates spoke about school security in a forum Tuesday.

About 75 people were at Eau Claire North High School to hear the candidates speak about a wide range of topics. Keeping students safe got some of the most passionate responses. Current school board member Joe Luginbill says it's the number-one subject he's asked about while campaigning.

"That's of course due to very high-profile events that have been occurring. Not only in places like Parkland, but also here in Eau Claire,” said Luginbill. “We've seen a record number in the Chippewa Valley of school threats that have taken place. So this is something that's very important for the school board and administration and others to take on."

All the candidates agreed school safety should be a comprehensive approach, and should include security measures and mental health resources.

They also discussed budget constraints, state funding, and alternative education opportunities, among other subjects.

Seven people are running for four spots on the school board: Lori Bica (I), Joshua Clements, Laurie Klinkhammer, Joe Luginbill (I), Tim Nordin, John Plewa, and Eric Torres (I). The election is April 3.