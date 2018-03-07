MUST SEE: Barbie debuts new 'Inspiring Women'/'Shero' dolls

(WQOW) -- Just in time for International Women's Day, Mattel is introducing Barbies based on real-life figures.

They're coming in two separate series; "Inspiring Women", based on historical figures, and new additions to its "Shero" line of dolls, names for inspirational contemporary women. They include Aviator Amelia Earhart, Artist Frida Kahlo and Mathematician Katherine Johnson. In the "Shero" series, there will be dolls based on "Wonder Woman" Director, Patty Jenkins and U.S. Snowboarder, Chloe Kim, with others honoring fashion designers, journalists, actresses and entrepreneurs.