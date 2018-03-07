Adopt-A-Pet: Mrs. Robinson

Meet our Pet of the Day: Mrs. Robinson!

Mrs. Robinson may seem like a princess, she's kind of shy but she's in great health. She's fed a special diet for urinary health, but that can be bought at any clinic and it isn't very expensive. She's front declawed, so if that's a stipulation for your landlord, she would be perfect! She's just great all around. She's three years old, spayed, has been at the shelter since late December, so come pick her up!

If you're interested in Mrs. Robinson, or want to learn more about the other animals up for adoption, contact the Dunn County Humane Society.