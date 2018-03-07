Adopt-A-Pet: Mrs. Robinson - WQOW TV: Eau Claire, WI NEWS18 News, Weather, and Sports

Adopt-A-Pet: Mrs. Robinson

Posted:

Meet our Pet of the Day: Mrs. Robinson!

Mrs. Robinson may seem like a princess, she's kind of shy but she's in great health. She's fed a special diet for urinary health, but that can be bought at any clinic and it isn't very expensive. She's front declawed, so if that's a stipulation for your landlord, she would be perfect! She's just great all around. She's three years old, spayed, has been at the shelter since late December, so come pick her up!

If you're interested in Mrs. Robinson, or want to learn more about the other animals up for adoption, contact the Dunn County Humane Society.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WQOW
5545 Highway 93, Eau Claire, WI 54701
(715) 835-1881
News Tips: (715)-831-1824 or news@wqow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WQOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.