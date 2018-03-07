3/7: "Class Reunion: A Mystery Musical Comedy"

Chippewa Falls (WQOW) -- A mystery musical is coming to the Heyde Center for the Arts in a couple weeks, and Daybreak has the details.

Class Reunion: A Mystery Musical Comedy

Many years have passed since the "kids in the class" walked the halls of old, soon-to-be-demolished Crandall High School. Oddly, this particular class of Crandall Catfish never before held a reunion, but tonight they are gathered in the old school gym to renew friendships and share memories.

The pep club has decorated the gym in school colors, orange and blue. The cheerleaders lead victory chants and the school song. Athletic heroics and student pranks are recalled. Old flames are rekindled. Adolescent rivalries and jealousies are revived.

Suddenly, the reunion takes a mysterious turn as, one by one, folks begin to disappear. Foul play is suspected. The former class clown, now the Crandall Constable, launches an investigation. Tensions run high, as possible motives and culprits are examined. The plot thickens as class members, spouses, and old faculty continue to vanish.

Class Reunion: A Mystery Musical Comedy is a family-friendly "who-done-it" featuring loads of comedy and harmonious singing. The audience will be in the midst of the action as the eventful evening unfolds at dear old Crandall High School.

