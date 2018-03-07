3/7: American Red Cross Heroes Breakfast

Eau Claire (WQOW) -- The American Red Cross Heroes breakfast is coming up soon, and Daybreak has the details.

American Red Cross Heroes are ordinary people whose actions embody the values of the Red Cross, and demonstrate the potential that is in all of us. Whether they're stepping up during a medical emergency to provide assistance, or helping others through a lifetime of volunteerism, Heroes reflect what is best about our community.

On March 14th the 2018 community heroes will be honored for their extraordinary acts of courage and kindness.

Individual tickets are $45.