Man calls police to report women he hired for sex stole from him, complaint says

WAUKESHA COUNTY, Wis. — A Waukesha County man called police to tell them that two women he hired for sex stole his phone and cash, but reporting the crime got him in trouble, too.

Police said all three were all involved in a tangled web of stolen goods and prostitution.

Prosecutors said Scott Peschmann admitted to hiring the women. According to a criminal complaint, Peschmann met Victoria Pena on the website Backpage for an "intimate evening."

The complaint says she, Maria Lebron and a third woman went to Peschmann's Merton home for sex Sunday night.

Police said they agreed on a $400 price, but the complaint says when the women left, they took the cash and Peschmann's work phone with them.

Peschmann, Lebron and Pena are charged with prostitution – sexual contact. Lebron is also charged with misdemeanor theft.

Police said the third woman said she was not involved in any of the sexual contact. She was not charged.