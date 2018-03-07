Gubernatorial candidate breastfeeds baby in campaign ad

Democratic candidate for governor Kelda Roys released an online campaign ad Tuesday showing the mother of two breastfeeding her youngest daughter.

During the video, the 4-month-old baby starts crying. Roys' husband brings the baby over to her, she lifts her sweater slightly and begins feeding.

"I was shooting it. We were right in the middle in the interview, and my baby started fussing, and I just fed her," Roys said. "Why should I have to hide and pretend I'm not a mother? I think so often women who run for office feel they can only bring part of themselves and my kids are a big part for me of why I'm running."

In the ad, Roys talks about her time in the state Assembly and the fight to ban the chemical, Bisphenol A (BPA), from baby bottles and sippy cups.

Roys attended a candidate forum at University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee on Tuesday, where she breastfed at the table.

According to the Wisconsin Elections Commission website there are currently 28 people running for governor.