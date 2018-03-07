Wisconsin lawmaker preparing school safety plan

Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald (R-Juneau) says he's working on a school safety proposal that would send an undetermined amount of general tax dollars to Wisconsin schools.

Fitzgerald said Wednesday the money would be focused on improving the safety of school buildings and other facilities. Lawmakers have talked about giving schools money to spend on such things as locks, cameras and other safety features.

The Assembly approved making grants available to school to pay for armed guards.

But Fitzgerald says that's never been a focus of the Senate.

Gov. Scott Walker says he will unveil a school safety package worked on with lawmakers before March 20.

