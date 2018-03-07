John Menard ranks #134 on Forbes billionaires list - WQOW TV: Eau Claire, WI NEWS18 News, Weather, and Sports

John Menard ranks #134 on Forbes billionaires list

Posted:
By Kristen Shill, Executive Producer
Courtesy Forbes

Eau Claire (WQOW) - John Menard's $11.5 billion fortune nabs him the 134th spot on the Forbes list of The World's Billionaires.  

According to Forbes, the 78-year-old's home improvement chain has 306 stores, which bring in an estimated $9.5 billion in sales. 

Forbes said Menard turned down a job at IBM after graduating from UW-Eau Claire in 1963. He opened his first store in Eau Claire in 1964. 

Amazon founder and CEO Jeff Bezos takes the list's top spot, with a net worth of $112 billion. He's the only person to appear in the ranks with a 12-figure income. Bezos owns 16 percent of Amazon, which he founded in a Seattle garage in 1994. 

Bill Gates and Warren Buffett round out the top three. 

