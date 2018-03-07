Eau Claire awarded $5 million grant for new transit center

Eau Claire's city bus system was the big winner Wednesday, after the U.S. Department of Transportation awarded the city a $5 million grant.



The money will help pay for a new $23 million transit center and multi-purpose building in downtown Eau Claire.

As News 18 reported last fall, the city is looking to work with a private industry partner to build the seven-story building. It would include two levels of parking, plus apartments or condos on the upper floors. It will be built at the site of the current transfer station.

"Our booming downtown and growing city looks forward to the addition of a new transfer center in downtown," said city manager Dale Peters. "The city is very excited to receive this grant, which will allow us to improve the public transportation system for those who rely on the service in Eau Claire."

Representative Ron Kind (D-WI-03), who announced the grant Wednesday, said: "Eau Claire's busy and constantly expanding downtown is a magnet for small businesses, tourism and outdoor recreation."

So far, there is no word on where the additional money will come from or when construction might begin.