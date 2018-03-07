Conceptual drawing of new Stillson Elementary School released - WQOW TV: Eau Claire, WI NEWS18 News, Weather, and Sports

Conceptual drawing of new Stillson Elementary School released

By Keith Edwards, Evening Anchor
Chippewa Falls (WQOW) -

Residents of the Chippewa Falls School District got their first look Tuesday night at what a new Stillson Elementary School could look like.

The district released a conceptual drawing that shows a two-story building. However, given the amount of land they intend to buy, they say a one-story school is more likely.

Plans call for the $22 million school to be built in the Town of Lafayette, if voters approve a $65 million referendum in the April election.

The school board will hold two more referendum informational meetings. One is Monday, March 12 at noon at the Chippewa County Courthouse, the other is March 29th at Stillson Elementary School at 6:30 p.m.

