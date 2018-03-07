Eau Claire post master says record number of drivers hitting mail trucks

Eau Claire (WQOW) - Maybe its the snow, maybe its the sun.. but either way more and more people are hitting the mail trucks in Eau Claire.

Jason Brain the Eau Claire post master said drivers have hit a new record when it comes to slamming into the delivery trucks.

"We have seven vehicle collisions where the customers have ran into our parked vehicles, the carriers are not in them, they're just parked on the streets and we've been run into," said Brain.



Brain said none of these accidents have been caused by snow or ice. He said they were all caused by people not paying attention.

