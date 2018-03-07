Eau Claire Express seeking applications for equipment grants

Eau Claire (WQOW) - The Eau Claire Express is giving back to youth baseball and softball organizations with 20 grants for equipment.

The grants are funded through the Northwoods League Foundation, now in its 25th season.



Twenty equipment grants will be awarded to youth baseball and softball organizations across the Northwoods League communities. Included in the grants are bats, catcher's gear, batting helmets, balls and gloves, each valuing 25 hundred dollars.



The 'Share the Glove' grants will be divided up in half, so softball and baseball organizations each get ten grants.

"I think any league will have some equipment needs for some of the kids that maybe don't have their own, so it's a great opportunity for the league to be able to give back, and try to encourage these kids to play the game" said Andy Noborak, CFO and co-owner of the Eau Claire Express.

Noborak said to be eligible to apply for a grant, your youth baseball or softball organization must be nonprofit in a Northwoods League community, like the Chippewa Valley.

To apply click here.