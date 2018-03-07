Chippewa Valley students practice health care scenarios through a simulation lab

Students from Chippewa Valley high schools had the chance Wednesday to explore their interests in the medical field. Students learned about what scenarios health officials go through every day thanks to a simulation lab at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital.

Hal is a human dummy that helps educate Sacred Heart staff on real life situations they may deal with at the hospital.

Hal can breathe, talk, blink, and have health issues like heart attacks, seizures and other symptoms so nurses and doctors can practice medical tests and procedures.

High schoolers had the chance to play the role of doctor on Wednesday by performing CPR on Hal.

"We also try to practice crisis situations with them where their patient might suddenly deteriorate rapidly and they might have to call a code blue and start resuscitation so they can practice those sort of high stress situations in a very safe environment so that it becomes more natural for them if they need to do it in real life," Nurse Educator at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital, Tari Kennedy said.

Monitors are hooked up to Hal so care providers can go back and critique their performances.

The Eau Claire Chamber of Commerce features different opportunities every month for high school students to learn more about job opportunities in the Chippewa Valley area through their Youth Leadership Program.

Students also visited Mayo Clinic Health System and learned more about careers in mental health from a Outpatient Behavioral Health Counselor from L.E. Phillips Libertas Center.