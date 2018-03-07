Is your child getting proper nutrition in the morning?

It's National Breakfast Week this week, but approximately 8 to 12 percent of school aged kids skip breakfast according to experts from the American Academy of Pediatrics.

Susan Krahn, a local Dietitian with the Eau Claire City-County Health Department said breakfast is the one meal your child should be eating every single day.

Krahn said breakfast provides proper nutrition in the morning to kick start your child's blood sugars and muscles. Eating protein and carbohydrates in the morning can also boost your child's energy levels and increase their attention span and concentration.

Krahn said it can be hard to get out of the door in the morning, but there are a lot of on-the-go options parents can try to utilize to make sure their child is getting proper nutrients in the morning.

"Some quick ideas could be your traditional whole grain cereal with some milk and fruit. Or try these other ideas like a pita or a sandwich, that a child could eat on the go, or how about spreading like some peanut butter on a tortilla with some banana on it and rolling it up," Krahn said.

Krahn said not all breakfast foods are made equal though and you should remember to check nutrition labels. If a granola bar or cereal has more than four grams of added sugar, think about if you would actually put four teaspoons of sugar on top of your child's meal.