YMCA collects new and used sporting equipment for the community

Eau Claire (WQOW)- The YMCA is giving back to the community.

The YMCA in Eau Claire is hosting its sports equipment drive from now until April 11th, as part of its Togetherhood Program.



The YMCA is asking for new and gently used athletic equipment, which can be anything from a treadmill to a baseball bat.



"I think we see a need for affordable, and low cost sports equipment for the community. Because some basketballs can cost 40 to 50 bucks so to have the opportunity to come in and get a piece of sporting equipment, that they might not otherwise be able to get afford which might then allow a family to participate in a sport is a huge need in our community," said Hannah Graves, the Member Engagement Director for the YMCA.

Graves said if you want to donate any athletic equipment, you can drop it off at the YMCA on Graham Avenue.



The giveaway is set for April 21st and it is open to the public.