Lawyers for accused cop-killer requests trial be moved, again

Western Wisconsin (WQOW) - Lawyers for the man accused of murdering a Rusk County deputy are again asking that his trial be moved to a different county.

Doug Nitek is charged with the October 2016 fatal shooting of Deputy Dan Glaze.

Last August, a judge denied a defense request to move the trial. This week, Nitek's lawyers revived that request.

They say Nitek can't get a fair trial in Rusk County because extensive news coverage has shaped the minds of residents. They also say community reaction has been in favor of the fallen officer and his family and against Nitek. The attorneys also claim the previous judge handling the case implied Nitek's guilt, by seeming to question if the deputy would be alive today had Sawyer County quickly handled charges against Nitek from an earlier case.

A judge will consider their arguments at a hearing a week from this Friday.

