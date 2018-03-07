Federal judge calls area man 'a substantial risk to young girls' during sentencing

Madison (WQOW) -- A Burnett County man will spend time behind bars, after pleading guilty to producing child pornography.

U.S. District Judge William Conley sentenced Edmund Brixen, of Siren, to 25 years in a federal prison. He was also sentenced to lifetime supervision.



Brixen, 33, was arrested after making contact with an undercover officer posting as a 14 year old girl. During the June 2017 arrest, police seized his phone. According to a press release, officers found evidence in the phone that in January 2017, Brixen met a 14-year-old on a social media app. Police said the two had sex and Brixen took sexually explicit pictures of the victim. Police also found pictures of a 17 year old girl on the phone.



Court records show that when Brixen was 14 years old, he was convicted for repeated sexual assault of a child. When he was 19, he was convicted of sexually assaulting a 15-year-old developmentally disabled girl.

In sentencing Brixen, Judge Conley said Brixen fit the definition of sexual predator and was a substantial risk to young girls.