Walker and Fitzgerald on same page to increase safety at schools

MADISON, WI (AP/WKOW) --- Governor Scott Walker met with GOP leaders to talk about school safety after the Valentine's day shooting that left 17 people dead in Parkland, Florida.

Walker and Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald seem to be on the same page with a plan for lawmakers to consider. Both said separately that they want to focus on freeing up some funding to increase safety in school buildings. Fitzgerald did not estimate the cost, but did rule out allowing districts to raise revenue by increasing their property taxes.

The governor did bring up again how airport security was upgraded after the 9-11 terrorist attacks.Walker would like to take a similar steps to make sure schools are safe and secure.

This comes after State Superintendent Tony Evers and democratic candidate for governor, is taking his own approach to reduce gun violence. Evers sent Walker his plan that would give schools $50 million to pay for more security guards, counselors and other services.

Currently the only gun reform bill the Senate can vote on would provide districts with grants to hire armed security guards. If new legislation would emerge from GOP leaders on gun reform the Governor would have to call a special session.