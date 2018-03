Kobe Humphrey scores a team high 20 points, as Durand advances to the Division 4 Sectional Final

BOYS HS BASKETBALL

WIAA Sectional Semifinals

Division 4

(4) MELROSE-MINDORO 61

(3) DURAND 73

DUR: Kobe Humphrey 20 points, Ely Bauer 15, Tyler Tulip 11

Panthers will face winner of (3) Webster vs. (1) Clear Lake, Saturday at New Richmond, 1:00 p.m.

Full WIAA Boys Basketball brackets available right here.