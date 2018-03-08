MUST SEE: World's oldest message in a bottle - WQOW TV: Eau Claire, WI NEWS18 News, Weather, and Sports

MUST SEE: World's oldest message in a bottle

(WQOW) -- The world's oldest message in a bottle has been found by a couple, on a beach in western Australia.

Experts believe it was thrown into the sea over 130 years ago. The date on the message was June 12, 1886. It was thrown into the Indian Ocean from a German sailing ship name "Paula". Officials in Germany and Australia have confirmed the authenticity of the find.

