Adopt-A-Pet: Boone

Meet our Pet of the Day: Boone!

Boone is seven or eight years old. He is neutered. He's a larger dog. He arrived at the shelter back in January. He's an active dog. He'd make a good jogging partner. Boone is a good boy, he's got beautiful long ears. He's very endearing.

If you're interested in Boone, or want to learn more about the other animals up for adoption, contact the Dunn County Humane Society.