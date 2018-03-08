Today is Voter Registration Day

Chippewa Valley (WQOW) -- The Spring Election is set for April 3, but you can get yourself ready and registered to vote, today!
On Thursday March 8, volunteers from Chippewa Valley Votes, will be working at six locations across the region to register voters in advance of the upcoming spring election.
Voter registration booths will be set up at venues in Eau Claire, Menomonie, Chippewa Falls, and Colfax, where knowledgeable volunteers will be ready to work with anyone who needs help registering to vote or getting a voter photo ID.
Locations are as follows:
Individuals wishing to register should bring a proof of residency document such as a utility bill, paycheck, bank statement, residential lease, or a cell phone bill. If an individual possesses a current DMV-issued photo identification card, they should also bring it along. If an individual has moved since last voting, they must re-register in order to vote.
