A.G. Schimel announces bid for re-election

MADISON (WKOW) -- Wisconsin Attorney General Brad Schimel has officially kicked off his re-election campaign.
Schimel has served as attorney general since 2015.
Right now, the only other candidate to announce a run against Republican attorney general Brad Schimel is former federal prosecutor Democrat Josh Kaul.
The attorney general election takes place on November 6th.
