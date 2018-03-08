A.G. Schimel announces bid for re-election - WQOW TV: Eau Claire, WI NEWS18 News, Weather, and Sports

A.G. Schimel announces bid for re-election

MADISON (WKOW) -- Wisconsin Attorney General Brad Schimel has officially kicked off his re-election campaign.

Schimel has served as attorney general since 2015.

Right now, the only other candidate to announce a run against Republican attorney general Brad Schimel is former federal prosecutor Democrat Josh Kaul.

The attorney general election takes place on November 6th.

